Alvarez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a 7-2 victory against the Blue Jays on Saturday.

The 21-year-old couldn't have asked for a better start to his major league career. He has four home runs in the last five games, and Alvarez has gone 3-for-4 in each of his last two contests. Alvarez is slashing .471/.609/1.176 with four extra-base hits, eight RBI and eight runs in 23 plate appearances this season.