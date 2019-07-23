Alvarez went 2-for-3 with a homer, a double, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's 11-1 win over Oakland.

Alvarez opened the game's scoring with a solo blast in the second inning, his 11th of the season. He later doubled in a run as part of a massive seven-run third for the Astros. The rookie slugger has racked up 35 RBI alongside his 1.130 OPS over his first 133 plate appearances.