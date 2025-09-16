Alvarez left Monday's game against the Rangers after appearing to suffer a left leg injury while running the bases, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez blew through a stop sign at third base and ended up scoring, but he looked to tweak his left leg while stepping on home plate and struggled to make it off the field under his own power. He was officially removed from the matchup in the top of the second inning. Alvarez will be considered day-to-day until the team has more information on the severity of his injury. The Astros deployed Zach Cole in right field and bumped Jesus Sanchez to left as a result.