The Astros placed Alvarez on the 10-day injured list Monday with right hand inflammation, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez had missed the previous two games with the injury, and while manager Joe Espada had indicated imaging on Alvarez's hand wouldn't be necessary, the designed hitter is now on his way back to Houston to have the hand checked out. The 27-year-old Alvarez dealt with nagging right hand inflammation a couple years ago, but it's not clear whether this current injury is a recurrence of that. Jose Altuve is at DH for the Astros on Monday in Milwaukee, and Yainer Diaz and/or Zach Dezenzo will also likely see increased action at DH while Alvarez is out.