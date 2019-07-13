Alvarez went 3-for-3 with a walk, two solo home runs and a third run scored in Friday's 9-8 loss to the Rangers.

The two teams combined for nine homers at Globe Life Park, but Alvarez was the only player on either squad to go yard twice. The rookie is now up to nine home runs and 27 RBI through his first 21 big-league games with a devastating .363/.433/.788 slash line.