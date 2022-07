Alvarez is out of the lineup Sunday against Oakland and headed back to Houston since his previously injured right hand is bothering him again, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez won't just miss Sunday's game, but also the next three games in Anaheim against the Angels. The Astros hope to have Alvarez back later in the week against the A's, but keep in mind that the All-Star break is immediately after that series, so there's a risk of him missing the entire week.