Alvarez was diagnosed with a right knee contusion Saturday and didn't go in for imaging, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez was hit in the knee by a pitch in the sixth inning of Saturday's game and although he stayed in to run the bases, he was later removed in the eighth inning. Considering he didn't need to undergo imaging, the 27-year-old should be viewed as day-to-day. However, with a team off day coming Monday, the Astros could opt to play it safe and hold Alvarez out of Sunday's series finale against Minnesota.