Alvarez went 2-for-6 with a grand slam, five RBI and another run scored during Thursday's win over the Tigers.

Facing off with Bryan Garcia in the ninth inning, Alvarez delivered his third homer over the last four games, this time a 420-foot grand slam. Meanwhile, Alvarez has tallied 14 hits over his last 11 games, raising his season slash line to .307/.367/.534 with 12 long balls.