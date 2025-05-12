Alvarez (hand) hit in the batting cage prior to Monday's game against the Royals, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Alvarez is eligible for activation from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, and while a return that day has not been ruled out, it's looking like he has a better shot to be activated Thursday when the Astros begin a road trip. The slugger is working his way back from a right hand muscle strain.
