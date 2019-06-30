Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Hits pregame Saturday
Alvarez (knee) took pregame batting practice Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Manager AJ Hinch was optimistic about the rookie's prognosis, suggesting Alvarez could be available as a pinch hitter Saturday -- he did not appear in Houston's 6-5 win over Seattle. "He's better and we're happy with where he's at," Hinch said. "I'm not going to play him until I'm convinced he can move in the batter's box normally and be able to complete a game. We'll evaluate where he's at." If Alvarez can't play in Sunday's series finale against the Mariners, he may not get into a game until Friday. The Astros are on the road in a National League park Tuesday and Wednesday against Colorado, which would force the defensively challenged Alvarez to play the field.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...