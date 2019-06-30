Alvarez (knee) took pregame batting practice Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager AJ Hinch was optimistic about the rookie's prognosis, suggesting Alvarez could be available as a pinch hitter Saturday -- he did not appear in Houston's 6-5 win over Seattle. "He's better and we're happy with where he's at," Hinch said. "I'm not going to play him until I'm convinced he can move in the batter's box normally and be able to complete a game. We'll evaluate where he's at." If Alvarez can't play in Sunday's series finale against the Mariners, he may not get into a game until Friday. The Astros are on the road in a National League park Tuesday and Wednesday against Colorado, which would force the defensively challenged Alvarez to play the field.

