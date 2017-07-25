Alvarez, 20, is batting .289/.370/.461 with one home run, 13 RBI and one steal in 21 games since being promoted to High-A Buies Creek.

Alvarez has shown plate discipline well beyond his years even despite the bump in levels. The lefty has almost as many walks (13) as strikeouts (16). The Astros are hopeful that his raw power will turn into home runs down the line. Still, it's Alvarez's advanced approach at the dish which is drawing rave reviews at this time.