Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Homers again in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alvarez went 3-for-6 with a solo home run and a double in Saturday's loss to Seattle.
Alvarez cranked a third-inning solo shot for his second homer in as many days. His three hits were a season high and gave him six multi-hit performances on the campaign. Alvarez is slashing .360/.515/.800 with six homers (tied for first in MLB), 14 RBI, 12 runs and a stolen base through 15 games.
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