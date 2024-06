Alvarez went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in a 7-4 win over the Cardinals on Monday.

Alvarez hit a two-run home run off Kyle Gibson in the third inning then doubled and scored a run in the sixth. The homer was Alvarez's third in as many games, and he now has four multi-hit efforts in his past seven contests. While 27 RBI through 260 plate appearances is lower than expected, Alvarez is slashing .287/.362/.496 with 12 home runs and a career-high three stolen bases.