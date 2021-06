Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a steal in Sunday's 14-3 win over the Twins.

Alvarez's sixth-inning blast was his ninth of the season and just his second since May 13. The 6-foot-5 slugger also stole the first base of his MLB career. He owns an .873 OPS with 35 RBI and 25 extra-base hits on the year.