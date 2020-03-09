Manager Dusty Baker said Monday that he hopes Alvarez (knee) will be able to return to game action Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez has been shut down since Wednesday with knee soreness, but he's on track to resume full activity Monday ahead of a likely return to a role in the starting lineup. The 22-year-old's absence is unlikely to affect his availability for Opening Day as he's expected to play a prominent role for the Astros after making his major-league debut in 2019.