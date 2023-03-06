Alvarez (hand) is expected to resume swinging a bat "maybe by this weekend," Astros general manager Dana Brown said on the team's radio broadcast Sunday.

Alvarez has been battling nagging soreness in his left hand which has kept him from swinging a bat the last couple weeks. The slugger also dealt with soreness in both hands last season. There hasn't seemed to be any real concern regarding Alvarez's potential availability for Opening Day, but obviously it would be nice to see him take a step forward later this week.