Alvarez (hand) has gone 5-for-8 with a walk, three doubles, and a stolen base through the first two games of his rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi.

The 28-year-old returned to game action this week for the first time since landing on the injured list in May, and he hit the ground running in his first two contests at Double-A. GM Dana Brown indicated that Alvarez could rejoin the big club this weekend in Baltimore, though he's more likely to be reinstated when the Astros return to Houston to face the Rockies on Monday.