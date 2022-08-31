Alvarez (hand), who is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, said he "100 percent" expects to return to the starting nine Friday versus the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Though his sore left hand will keep him on the bench for a third straight game, Alvarez doesn't believe his injury is as significant as his bout with right hand inflammation back in July, which forced him to the 10-day injured list shortly before the All-Star break. It's unclear if he'll be available off Wednesday in a pinch-hitting capacity, but the extra day off to go along with Thursday's team off day looks like it might provide sufficient time for Alvarez to recover from the injury.