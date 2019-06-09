Alvarez will be called up by the Astros from Triple-A Round Rock for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez has done all he can with Round Rock to prove he's ready for major-league pitching, as he is slashing .343/.443/.742 with 23 home runs and 71 RBI. The 21-year-old should see plenty of opportunities early on with Jose Altuve (hamstring), George Springer (hamstring), Carlos Correa (ribs) and Aledmys Diaz (hamstring) all on the injured list.

