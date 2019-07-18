Manager AJ Hinch said Wednesday that Alvarez isn't completely recovered from the left knee injury he sustained at the end of June, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez missed only a couple games before returning to the lineup as the designated hitter -- though he did sit two games in an NL park -- but he's apparently still battling the knee issue. The 22-year-old is out of the lineup Wednesday, but Hinch indicated it's just a scheduled off day. It seems as though the young slugger will continue to play through the injury, but Hinch said he may require "a day off here and there" to help manage things.