Alvarez went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and a walk in Sunday's win over the Mariners.

Alvarez doubled home a pair of runs in the first inning, and he collected his third RBI of the afternoon in the third on a single to right field. The 22-year-old has been impressive in his first 16 big-league contests, hitting .317 with seven homers and 21 RBI, though the Astros appear likely to hold him out of the next two contests in Colorado without a designated hitter slot available.