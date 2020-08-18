Alvarez was placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee discomfort Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

It certainly hasn't been the sophomore season Alvarez dreamed of thus far. After missing all of camp due to COVID-19 and spending the first part of the regular season building up at the Astros' alternate training site, the young slugger lasted just two days into his return before the knee issues he battled back in spring training returned. He last played Saturday, so he'll be eligible to return Aug. 26, though it's not yet clear if he's expected to do so. Taylor Jones was recalled in a corresponding move and could be an option as the designated hitter, though Abraham Toro has handled the position in Alvarez's absence and will likely continue to do so.