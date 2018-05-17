Alvarez (hand) was placed on the minor-league disabled list Wednesday.

It was originally reported that Alvarez suffered the injury after getting hit in the hand by a pitch, but it turns out the 20-year-old actually sustained the injury in an outfield collision back on May 6. He was apparently able to flex his arm and hand while walking off the field, but hasn't played since and is set to remain sidelined for at least another week. Alvarez was impressing early on in his first taste of Double-A ball, batting .299/.374/.542 with six homers and 26 RBI through 27 games prior to injuring himself.