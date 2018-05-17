Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Lands on minor-league DL
Alvarez (hand) was placed on the minor-league disabled list Wednesday.
It was originally reported that Alvarez suffered the injury after getting hit in the hand by a pitch, but it turns out the 20-year-old actually sustained the injury in an outfield collision back on May 6. He was apparently able to flex his arm and hand while walking off the field, but hasn't played since and is set to remain sidelined for at least another week. Alvarez was impressing early on in his first taste of Double-A ball, batting .299/.374/.542 with six homers and 26 RBI through 27 games prior to injuring himself.
More News
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...