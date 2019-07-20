Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Launches 10th homer
Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.
All four Houston runs scored on solo shots, with Alvarez's third-inning blast -- the tail end of a back-to-back-to-back set with Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman -- proving to be the game-winner. The rookie slugger now has 10 homers and 32 RBI through his first 27 big-league contests to go along with a sizzling .327/.400/.692 slash line.
