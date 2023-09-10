Alvarez went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two runs, two RBI and a walk in Saturday's 7-5 win over San Diego.

Alvarez put the Astros on the board in the third inning with his 407-foot solo shot. He added another RBI on a ground-rule double in the fifth and came around to score following that knock. Alvarez has gone deep three times in his past four games, going 7-for-13 with seven RBI and six walks over that stretch. He needs four more homers before the end of the campaign to reach 30 for the third straight season.