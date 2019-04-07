Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Launches three big flys
Alvarez hit three solo home runs for Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.
Alvarez, Houston's third-ranked prospect, had himself a day to remember. The left-handed hitting outfielder showed off his all-fields stroke, depositing two of his home runs into the left-center seats and the third to straight-away center. The 21-year-old exploded as a prospect in 2018, bashing 20 homers between Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Fresno while having no issue against left-handed pitching (.349/.384/.453). The Astros are chock full of outfielders in Houston, and Alvarez is behind fellow Round Rocker Kyle Tucker as a prospect, so don't expect him to have any significant role in the majors in 2019.
