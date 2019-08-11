Alvarez went 3-for-5 with three home runs, four runs scored, seven RBI and a walk in Saturday's 23-2 win over the Orioles.

The Astros flexed their offensive muscle Saturday and no one showcased himself more than Alvarez, who now has 17 homers through his first 45 career games. The 22-year-old rookie has a .353/.432/.743 slash line with 30 runs scored and 51 RBI in only 192 plate appearances.