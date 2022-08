Alvarez was removed from Friday's game in Atlanta since he was feeling ill on the field, and he was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez abruptly left the field with Atlanta up to bat during the fifth inning, so it makes sense he's dealing with an illness rather than an injury. It's unclear if the ailment will affect the slugger's availability for the remaining two games of the series.