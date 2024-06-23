Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Orioles.

Alvarez has gone 4-for-12 with two homers over three games since returning from a family matter. The slugger has hit seven of his 16 long balls this season over 17 games in June, batting .359 (23-for-64) in that span. He's up to a .292/.363/.525 slash line, 41 RBI, 43 runs scored and three stolen bases over 74 contests.