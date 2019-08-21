Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Makes history with four-walk night
Alvarez walked in all four of his plate appearances Tuesday in the Astros' 6-3 win over the Tigers.
Despite not accruing an at-bat, Alvarez still entered the record books with his four-walk outing. According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, the 22-year-old became the youngest player to walk four times in a game since Barry Bonds achieved the feat as a 21-year-old in 1986. Alvarez's on-base percentage now sits at .424, good for third among all players with at least 200 plate appearances since the rookie debuted June 9.
