The Astros placed Alvarez (ankle) on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Sept. 16, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez suffered a significant left ankle sprain earlier this week, and he'll officially be placed on the injured list Friday. The move opens up a spot on the active roster for Isaac Paredes (hamstring), who's coming off the IL. Alvarez will be eligible to return Sept. 26, which coincides with the start of Houston's final regular-season series. It's unclear if he'll be healthy enough to play before the end of the regular season, but manager Joe Espada said on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXMFriday that Alvarez's ankle is "getting better."