Alvarez is not starting Tuesday in Colorado, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez can't play his usual designated hitter spot in the National League stadium, and he's not expected to play the field at any point during the two-game series, as manager AJ Hinch previously indicated. Alvarez has started four games in left field this season, but a pair of off days likely won't hurt him after he missed time late last week with knee discomfort.

