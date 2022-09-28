Alvarez (ankle) isn't starting Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Alvarez exited Tuesday's win over Arizona with a left ankle injury, but he underwent X-rays that came back negative. Manager Dusty Baker said after the game that he hopes Alvarez will "be ready in a couple of days," so it's possible that he's back in action for Friday's series opener against the Rays following the Astros' scheduled day off Thursday. Chas McCormick will shift to left field while Mauricio Dubon starts in center Wednesday.