Alvarez (neck) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez will wind up missing the Astros' entire three-game series in Tampa, as he remains in Houston while he continues to experience neck discomfort, which he had been playing through for nearly a week. According to Rome, manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday that Alvarez is feeling "about the same" as he did Tuesday, which doesn't inspire much confidence that he'll be ready to play coming out of Thursday's team off day. Baker noted that before a determination is made on whether Alvarez will require a stint on the 10-day injured list, the Astros' medical staff will re-evaluate the slugger when the team returns to Houston.