Alvarez went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Mets.

The 27-year-old slugger consistently got himself into scoring position, but the rest of the Houston lineup had trouble bringing him around. Since missing a couple games earlier in the month to attend to a personal matter, Alvarez has gone 9-for-27 (.333) in seven contests with three doubles, two homers, four RBI and five runs. Friday's steal was also his career-high fourth of the season -- he came into 2024 with only two in 482 career games.