Alvarez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a walk in Friday's 10-2 win over the Mariners.

Alvarez blasted a 435-foot homer off Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi in the second inning to open the scoring. Alvarez also scored on a two-run blast by Carlos Correa in the fifth inning. It's the 13th homer of the year for Alvarez, who has added 39 RBI and 24 runs scored in 39 games this season. He's found a home as the everyday designated hitter in Houston, where he's produced a .336/.421/.699 line over 143 at-bats.