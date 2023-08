Alvarez (finger) remains out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Red Sox.

Alvarez was scratched Tuesday after injuring his left index finger when he slammed a door on his hand at home. Astros manager Dusty Baker said it should only be a day-to-day type of issue, which suggests that the big slugger might be able to return in full for Thursday's series finale against Boston. Yainer Diaz is filling the DH role for Houston on Wednesday.