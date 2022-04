Alvarez was placed on the COVID-19 injured list due to health and safety protocols Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez has been dealing with an unspecified illness since at least Tuesday. If it turns out that he's tested positive for COVID-19, he could miss over a week, though he can also be placed on the injured list merely due to COVID-like symptoms or due to contact tracing. Joe Perez was recalled to take his place on the roster.