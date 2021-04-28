Astros manager Dusty Baker said that Alvarez would be held out of the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners due to health and safety protocols, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston hasn't formally placed Alvarez on the COVID-19 injured list, so the 23-year-old may just be absent from the lineup as a precaution rather than as the result of a positive COVID-19 test or due to close contact with an infected person. Alvarez previously spent a week on the COVID-19 IL earlier this month, missing five games as a result. Baker said that Michael Brantley would handle designated-hitter duties Wednesday with Alvarez out.