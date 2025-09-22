Alvarez said through an interpreter Sunday that he's progressing more quickly than expected in his recovery from a left ankle sprain, but he's not yet taking part in baseball activities and won't join the Astros for their season-ending six-game road trip during the upcoming week, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez will finish his seventh big-league season with a .273/.367/.430 slash line to go with six home runs, one stolen base, 27 RBI and 17 runs in just 48 games, as a small right hand fracture cost him significant time before he sprained his ankle in this past Monday's win over the Rangers. Houston isn't yet ruling Alvarez out from contributing during a potential postseason run, but a timeline for his return won't be mapped out until he starts swinging a bat and running the bases again. According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Alvarez has resumed walking with a protective boot on his left foot, but he said that he needs to wait for the swelling in his ankle to subside before he's able to take part in baseball activities.