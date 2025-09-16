Alvarez (ankle) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.

Alvarez sprained his left ankle in Monday's win over the Rangers and was spotted leaving the clubhouse on crutches and wearing a walking boot. While it's no surprise he's absent from Tuesday's lineup, there's still no word on the results of an MRI Alvarez had on the ankle. The Astros have Jesus Sanchez in left field and Yainer Diaz at designated hitter Tuesday.