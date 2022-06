Alvarez (head) is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's contest against the Yankees.

Alvarez collided with Jeremy Pena (mouth) in left field during Wednesday's contest and was forced out of the game after remaining on the ground for a few minutes. It's unclear whether he suffered a concussion or not, but he will be unavailable Thursday. J.J. Matijevic will get the start at designated hitter and bat sixth versus New York.