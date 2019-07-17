Alvarez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez delivered a two-homer game in his second game out of the All-Star break, but since that point he is 3-for-19 with seven strikeouts. Michael Brantley will serve as the designated hitter Wednesday while Josh Reddick, Jake Marisnick and George Springer start in the outfield.