Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and three RBI for Triple-A Round Rock in its 8-4 win over Nashville on Monday.

After another big day at the dish, Alvarez boosted his season RBI count to 63 in only 47 games while raising his average to a Pacific Coast League-leading .371. In a testament to how dominant he's been this season, Alvarez still paces the PCL in hitting despite having gone 2-for-24 since May 19 before breaking out of the slump Monday. The Astros chose not to call Alvarez up from the minors when George Springer (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, but the 21-year-old's big-league debut doesn't look to be far away.