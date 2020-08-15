Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a homer, four RBI and a hit-by-pitch in Friday's 11-1 win over the Mariners.

Alvarez launched a three-run homer as part of the Astros' nine-run first inning. The designated hitter picked up his fourth RBI of the night when he was hit by a pitch from Mariners reliever Yohan Ramirez in the fifth. In 87 games last season, Alvarez hit .313 with 27 homers, 78 RBI and 58 runs scored. His bat is a big addition to the heart of the Astros' order.