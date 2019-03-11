Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Playing left field
Alvarez went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's game against the Nationals.
Alvarez's bat is not in question -- he slugged a combined 21 home runs with a .534 slugging percentage and .904 OPS at Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Fresno in 2018 -- but a spot on Houston's roster is. The 6-foot-5 Alvarez has the frame of a first baseman, but the Astros are exposing him to left field, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. "He's a little more athletic and a little bit better in left field than I had anticipated, just because there's so much attention and talk about his bat," manager AJ Hinch said of Alvarez. If the 21-year-old can handle the added responsibility of another position, Alvarez improves the chances of bringing his impressive bat to the majors.
