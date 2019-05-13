Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Pops another homer at Triple-A
Alvarez went 2-for-4 with his 15th home run of the season and three RBI in Triple-A Round Rock's 4-2 win over Oklahoma City on Sunday.
With a .436 average, three home runs and a 7:11 BB:K over his last 10 games, Alvarez only seems to be strengthening his bid for a promotion to the big leagues. The Astros haven't alluded to any potential callup date for Alvarez, whose eventual arrival in Houston may hinge on the performances of Tony Kemp and Tyler White in the games to come. One of those two players would likely need to be removed from the roster in order to open up a spot for the 21-year-old slugger.
More News
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Another big day at Triple-A•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Adds to homer total•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Launches three big flys•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Out due to miscommunication•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Scratched from lineup•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Sent to minor-league camp•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the season already a quarter over, it's time to consider rescue strategies for under-performing...
-
FBT Podcast: Most added; prospects
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we talk about the mazing run of Hyun-Jin Ryu, some interesting...
-
Are these 12 SP surprises legit?
Praying that waiver find of yours is legit? Scott White breaks down 12 of the most surprising...
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...