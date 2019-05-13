Alvarez went 2-for-4 with his 15th home run of the season and three RBI in Triple-A Round Rock's 4-2 win over Oklahoma City on Sunday.

With a .436 average, three home runs and a 7:11 BB:K over his last 10 games, Alvarez only seems to be strengthening his bid for a promotion to the big leagues. The Astros haven't alluded to any potential callup date for Alvarez, whose eventual arrival in Houston may hinge on the performances of Tony Kemp and Tyler White in the games to come. One of those two players would likely need to be removed from the roster in order to open up a spot for the 21-year-old slugger.