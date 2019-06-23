Alvarez went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Yankees.

Alvarez singled in the first inning before taking J.A. Happ deep in the fifth inning, ending the southpaw's outing. The home run was the youngster's second in as many games and seventh since joining the Astros on June 9. Through 12 games with the big club, Alvarez is now slashing .333/.429/.813 with 16 RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories