Alvarez went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Sunday's 13-5 win over the Angels.

It was Alvarez's second four-hit performance this month but, oddly enough, he somehow didn't drive in a run Sunday. Still, he boosted his season OPS to 1.103 with 52 extra-base hits and 77 RBI over 351 plate appearances.

