Alvarez (hand) will serve as Houston's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Tuesday's game against the Mets.

Per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, manager Dusty Baker said Alvarez was held out of the lineup for Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Yankees due to lingering soreness in his hand, but his absence always looked to be little more than a routine maintenance day. Baker said Alvarez was available Sunday in a pinch-hitting capacity, and the 25-year-old proceeded to come off the bench and draw a walk. As anticipated, Alvarez experienced no setbacks following his brief cameo Sunday and should be ready for a full slate of starts this week following Monday's team off day.